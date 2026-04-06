Bong Go pushes fire prevention, aid for Pasay blaze victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday, 31 March, called for stronger fire prevention measures as his team provided assistance to families affected by a fire in Barangay 23, Pasay City.
A total of 129 families received aid during the distribution at the barangay hall, including financial assistance, groceries, water containers, vitamins, and other essential items. Select beneficiaries were also given shoes, a mobile phone, and a bicycle.
Go, who joined via video call, assured victims of continued support.
“Tutulong ako saan mang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng katawan at panahon ko, pupuntahan ko kayo,” he said.
The senator emphasized the need to strengthen disaster preparedness, citing Republic Act No. 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers nationwide.
“Ako po ay nakikiusap sa mga kasamahan ko sa gobyerno. Bigyang prayoridad ang evacuation centers dahil batas naman po ito kesa nasasayang sa flood control na ginagawang gatasan ng iilan po,” Go said.
He also highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which aims to boost fire response capabilities through improved equipment, additional personnel, and enhanced training.
Go renewed his push for Senate Bill No. 415, which proposes rental housing subsidies for displaced families, stressing the need for both immediate relief and long-term support.
“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na puwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he added.