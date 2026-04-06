Bong Go pushes fire prevention, aid for Pasay blaze victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday, 31 March, called for stronger fire prevention measures as his team provided assistance to families affected by a fire in Barangay 23, Pasay City.

A total of 129 families received aid during the distribution at the barangay hall, including financial assistance, groceries, water containers, vitamins, and other essential items. Select beneficiaries were also given shoes, a mobile phone, and a bicycle.