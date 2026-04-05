Go advocates disaster resilience anew

In a video call to the beneficiaries, Go emphasized the priority of public health and safety over material loss.

“Life and health are what’s important to me for every Filipino,” Go said. “We can buy things and earn money again if we work hard. But life cannot be bought. What matters is that we are alive, and Filipinos are known for helping one another.”

The senator described the relief effort as part of his duty as a public servant, telling the victims that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve them.

During the event, Go highlighted legislative measures aimed at long-term disaster preparedness. He cited his role as principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the construction of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality nationwide.

He also pointed to the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021 (RA 11589), a law he co-authored to upgrade firefighting equipment, enhance training, and provide better institutional support for the bureau.

“My office is always open to you,” Go said. “I cannot just sit in my office while you are in need of help. Service to the people is service to God.”

National government agencies were also on-site to conduct assessments and ensure the victims received adequate support for their recovery.