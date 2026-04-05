Go extends aid to fire-hit families in Marikina

Christopher 'Bong' Go extended assistance to families affected by a recent fire in Marikina City, as his team led a relief operation on 30 March at the Tumana Barangay Hall.
A total of 75 beneficiaries received aid, including financial assistance, water containers, food packs, vitamins, clothing, and other essentials to help them recover from the incident. Some residents were also given shoes, a mobile phone, and a bicycle.
In a video call, Go emphasized the importance of prioritizing life and health over material losses.
“Importante po sa akin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino… ang gamit ay mabibili natin ‘yan… pero ang buhay, hindi po nabibili,” he said, urging unity and mutual support among Filipinos.
Go said providing assistance is part of his duty as a public servant and thanked residents for the opportunity to serve them.
He also highlighted the need for long-term disaster preparedness, citing Republic Act No. 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the construction of permanent evacuation centers nationwide.
The senator likewise pointed to Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which aims to strengthen firefighting capabilities through improved equipment, training, and support.