Go extends aid to fire-hit families in Marikina

Christopher 'Bong' Go extended assistance to families affected by a recent fire in Marikina City, as his team led a relief operation on 30 March at the Tumana Barangay Hall.

A total of 75 beneficiaries received aid, including financial assistance, water containers, food packs, vitamins, clothing, and other essentials to help them recover from the incident. Some residents were also given shoes, a mobile phone, and a bicycle.