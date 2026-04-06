BFP flags hazardous fuel tank inside QC residential area

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Monday flagged as “hazardous” the presence of a fuel storage tank inside a residential property in Barangay Sacred Heart.
BFP officer-in-charge Chief Supt. Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu said authorities discovered an above-ground fuel tank inside a house at 118 Scout Castro Street, with a tanker delivering about 12,000 liters of diesel to the site.
The Philippine National Police has since impounded the tanker following complaints from residents over the weekend, prompting an inspection by authorities.
A report from the BFP Quezon City Fire District identified the tanker, with plate number NEG-3238, driven by Keven Revilla and owned by JMS Petroleum, parked in front of a property reportedly linked to a company owned by Jasmine Ong.
Inspectors found two above-ground fuel tanks inside the property, both lacking the required permits.
"There was a reported illegal activities involving yung mga flammable liquid natin at pinuntahan ng Quezon City Fire District and together with station 10 of (QCPD) the PNP and the tanker was impounded unless they can provide the necessary permits for their activities. So the usual actions of the BFP is to report that to the DOE (Department of Energy) and at the same time together with the PNP they will impound the tankers to prevent a possible fire occurrences in case magkaroon ng maling pag unload ng flammable liquids," Kwan Tiu explained.
"It’s really very hazardous because there is a possibility that it will start or ignite and it will be a big fire and second it’s possible of explosion kasi wala nga siyang mga necessary fire safety requirements," he added.
Kwan Tiu said the BFP and PNP will submit a joint report to the Department of Energy, citing possible violations and the risk of economic sabotage.