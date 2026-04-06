BFP flags hazardous fuel tank inside QC residential area

Inspectors found two above-ground fuel tanks inside the property, both lacking the required permits.

"There was a reported illegal activities involving yung mga flammable liquid natin at pinuntahan ng Quezon City Fire District and together with station 10 of (QCPD) the PNP and the tanker was impounded unless they can provide the necessary permits for their activities. So the usual actions of the BFP is to report that to the DOE (Department of Energy) and at the same time together with the PNP they will impound the tankers to prevent a possible fire occurrences in case magkaroon ng maling pag unload ng flammable liquids," Kwan Tiu explained.

"It’s really very hazardous because there is a possibility that it will start or ignite and it will be a big fire and second it’s possible of explosion kasi wala nga siyang mga necessary fire safety requirements," he added.

Kwan Tiu said the BFP and PNP will submit a joint report to the Department of Energy, citing possible violations and the risk of economic sabotage.