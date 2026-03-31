Belle Mariano on social media: 'Let’s choose kindness'

Amid the noise of online negativity, is choosing to speak with calm, clarity, and compassion—urging fans and netizens alike to step back and reflect.
In a brief but meaningful message shared on social media, the Meet, Greet & Bye star addressed the rising tension circulating online, calling for a shift in perspective as the Holy Week invites reflection.
“Hi all! I call on everyone to let go of the negativity and hate that’s been going around,” she wrote.
A Call for Perspective
Rather than fueling the discourse, Belle encouraged her followers to redirect their energy toward what truly matters.
“There are bigger, more important things that need our attention. Let’s choose kindness, patience, and understanding. Wag na po tayong mag away-away,” she said.
“Have a blessed Holy Week, everyone.”
Her message, simple yet grounded, resonated as a reminder of empathy in a time when digital spaces often amplify conflict.
Standing Together
The actress’ statement comes in the wake of remarks from her onscreen partner and close friend , who also addressed the issue online, urging the public to stop spreading hate and drawing unnecessary comparisons.
“I’m out of the country right now on a short break, but I’ve been seeing a lot online. I don’t usually speak up, but I think it’s about time we stop spreading hate and constantly comparing people. There are far more important things happening in our country,” Donny shared.
He emphasized that the situation being discussed had been taken out of context, reminding audiences that artists share genuine friendships beyond what is seen online.
“I feel like we’ve gotten too comfortable throwing hate online without thinking about how that affects actual human beings who have done nothing wrong. This is for all fandoms. Artists have lives, too. It’s gone below the belt. Why did we reach this point?”
Drawing the Line
Donny also made a firm appeal to keep Belle out of the narratives being formed online, defending her character and integrity.
“As for Belle, please keep her out of your narratives. She is beautiful, talented, and most importantly, has a great heart. Nothing you say or do will change that.”
Choosing Kindness
Together, their messages reflect a shared stance—one that calls for accountability, empathy, and respect in digital spaces.
In a time when opinions can quickly turn into hostility, Belle Mariano’s words offer a gentle but powerful reminder: kindness is always a choice—and one worth making.