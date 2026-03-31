Belle Mariano on social media: 'Let’s choose kindness'



“Hi all! I call on everyone to let go of the negativity and hate that’s been going around,” she wrote.

A Call for Perspective

Rather than fueling the discourse, Belle encouraged her followers to redirect their energy toward what truly matters.

“There are bigger, more important things that need our attention. Let’s choose kindness, patience, and understanding. Wag na po tayong mag away-away,” she said.

“Have a blessed Holy Week, everyone.”

Her message, simple yet grounded, resonated as a reminder of empathy in a time when digital spaces often amplify conflict.

Standing Together

The actress’ statement comes in the wake of remarks from her onscreen partner and close friend Donny Pangilinan , who also addressed the issue online, urging the public to stop spreading hate and drawing unnecessary comparisons.

“I’m out of the country right now on a short break, but I’ve been seeing a lot online. I don’t usually speak up, but I think it’s about time we stop spreading hate and constantly comparing people. There are far more important things happening in our country,” Donny shared.

He emphasized that the situation being discussed had been taken out of context, reminding audiences that artists share genuine friendships beyond what is seen online.

“I feel like we’ve gotten too comfortable throwing hate online without thinking about how that affects actual human beings who have done nothing wrong. This is for all fandoms. Artists have lives, too. It’s gone below the belt. Why did we reach this point?”