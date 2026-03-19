Nationwide feasts mark Ramadan’s end

Misamis Oriental — As the holy month of fasting draws to a close, Muslim communities in Cagayan de Oro and across Mindanao are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan with prayers, charity and family gatherings.
For 30 days, Muslims across the Philippines and in other Muslim countries observed Ramadan by fasting from dawn to sunset, performing daily prayers, and engaging in acts of charity.
The conclusion of the sacred month will be signaled by the sighting of the new moon, after which Muslims will gather for the traditional Eid prayer early in the morning.
In Cagayan de Oro, local Muslim leaders expect hundreds of worshippers from Maranao, Maguindanaon, Tausug and other Muslim groups to assemble in mosques and at open prayer grounds across the city, such as the Sports Complex along Velez Street.
According to officials of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant religious celebrations in Islam, symbolizing gratitude, renewal of faith, and unity within the Muslim community.