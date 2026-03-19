Nationwide feasts mark Ramadan’s end

BREAKING bread, building bonds As dusk fell and the Maghrib call to prayer echoed, Muslims and non-Muslims gathered in a spirit of unity for a Grand Iftar themed ‘Breaking Fast, Bridging Hearts’ at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan de Oro. The gathering marked the holy month of Ramadan with shared meals, reflection and a celebration of solidarity.

Photograph courtesy of Al Raid Organization of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines