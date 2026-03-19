SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PAGE THREE

Nationwide feasts mark Ramadan’s end

BREAKING bread, building bonds As dusk fell and the Maghrib call to prayer echoed, Muslims and non-Muslims gathered in a spirit of unity for a Grand Iftar themed ‘Breaking Fast, Bridging Hearts’ at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan de Oro. The gathering marked the holy month of Ramadan with shared meals, reflection and a celebration of solidarity.
BREAKING bread, building bonds As dusk fell and the Maghrib call to prayer echoed, Muslims and non-Muslims gathered in a spirit of unity for a Grand Iftar themed ‘Breaking Fast, Bridging Hearts’ at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan de Oro. The gathering marked the holy month of Ramadan with shared meals, reflection and a celebration of solidarity.Photograph courtesy of Al Raid Organization of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines
Published on

Misamis Oriental — As the holy month of fasting draws to a close, Muslim communities in Cagayan de Oro and across Mindanao are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan with prayers, charity and family gatherings.

For 30 days, Muslims across the Philippines and in other Muslim countries observed Ramadan by fasting from dawn to sunset, performing daily prayers, and engaging in acts of charity.

BREAKING bread, building bonds As dusk fell and the Maghrib call to prayer echoed, Muslims and non-Muslims gathered in a spirit of unity for a Grand Iftar themed ‘Breaking Fast, Bridging Hearts’ at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines-Cagayan de Oro. The gathering marked the holy month of Ramadan with shared meals, reflection and a celebration of solidarity.
BARMM shifts to ‘spiritual renewal’ as Ramadan begins

The conclusion of the sacred month will be signaled by the sighting of the new moon, after which Muslims will gather for the traditional Eid prayer early in the morning.

In Cagayan de Oro, local Muslim leaders expect hundreds of worshippers from Maranao, Maguindanaon, Tausug and other Muslim groups to assemble in mosques and at open prayer grounds across the city, such as the Sports Complex along Velez Street.

According to officials of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant religious celebrations in Islam, symbolizing gratitude, renewal of faith, and unity within the Muslim community.

Cagayan de Oro
Eid al-Fitr
Muslims

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph