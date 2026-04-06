AuroraPH brings power, internet to remote CDO communities

Aboitiz Foundation, in partnership with UnionBank of the Philippines and the City Education and Development Office of Cagayan de Oro, has delivered solar power and internet connectivity to remote communities through its AuroraPH program.
The initiative energized two last-mile schools—Apo Malaki Integrated School–Bugsok Extension and Migtugsok Mobile School—providing students and residents with access to electricity and satellite internet.
With connectivity in place, the Philippine Statistics Authority conducted onsite birth registration in Sitio Bugsok, allowing previously undocumented residents to secure official records and gain access to government services such as education, healthcare, and social protection.
The program highlights how infrastructure gaps continue to limit opportunities in geographically isolated areas, where lack of electricity and internet access affects both education and basic services.
AuroraPH positions schools as access hubs, combining energy, connectivity, and community services in a single platform. To date, the program has reached 84 last-mile schools nationwide.
Officials said the project underscores the role of public and private partnerships in addressing long-standing development challenges, particularly in underserved communities.