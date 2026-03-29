AuroraPH brings impact to last-mile communities

Aboitiz Foundation, in partnership with Union Bank of the Philippines and the City Education and Development Office of Cagayan de Oro, brought power and connectivity to a remote upland community in Cagayan de Oro, energizing two last-mile schools while unlocking broader access to essential services.

Through AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship program, solar power systems and satellite internet were installed at Apo Malaki Integrated School-Bugsok Extension and Migtugsok Mobile School. Apart from improving access to education, the initiative demonstrates how infrastructure investments can create wider, multi-sector impact.