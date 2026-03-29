AuroraPH brings impact to last-mile communities

Aboitiz Foundation, in partnership with Union Bank of the Philippines and the City Education and Development Office of Cagayan de Oro, brought power and connectivity to a remote upland community in Cagayan de Oro, energizing two last-mile schools while unlocking broader access to essential services.
Through AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship program, solar power systems and satellite internet were installed at Apo Malaki Integrated School-Bugsok Extension and Migtugsok Mobile School. Apart from improving access to education, the initiative demonstrates how infrastructure investments can create wider, multi-sector impact.
With connectivity made possible by AuroraPH, the Philippine Statistics Authority was able to conduct onsite birth registration for previously undocumented students and residents — giving many families their first formal link to national systems and opening access to education, healthcare and social protection.
Sitio Bugsok reflects a broader reality across geographically isolated and underserved communities, where limited infrastructure continues to restrict both educational opportunity and access to basic services. In these settings, the absence of connectivity deepens exclusion by preventing individuals from being formally recognized within the systems meant to support them.
AuroraPH responds to these intersecting challenges by positioning schools as hubs of access — spaces where energy, connectivity and community services converge. To date, 84 last-mile schools across the Philippines have been energized through the program, each serving as a critical link between local communities and wider systems of knowledge and support.
“At scale, access becomes transformative,” said Jowelle Ann Cruz, impact lead for education of Aboitiz Foundation. “Reliable power and connectivity do more than improve learning conditions — they enable communities to connect to systems that support long-term development and inclusion.”
The collaboration underscores the role of partnerships in delivering integrated solutions. Union Bank of the Philippines funded the installation of solar systems and satellite connectivity, including six months of internet service, aligning with its purpose of enabling inclusive growth. A+ Power Services supported capacity-building efforts, equipping teachers with the skills to integrate digital tools into classroom instruction.
For Union Bank, the initiative reflects the expanding role of private sector actors in addressing structural challenges.
“Access to energy and connectivity lays the foundation for opportunity,” said Angelee Pogay, UnionBank’s relationship manager for retail banking, Mindanao Region. “It allows communities to participate more fully in economic and social systems.”
Local government and education stakeholders underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in reaching geographically isolated communities. Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy said AuroraPH brought “opportunity, hope and a brighter future” to communities that have long faced barriers to access.
As AuroraPH continues to expand, it offers a broader insight relevant across contexts: that access to energy and connectivity is foundational to development. In last-mile communities, the most effective solutions are those that create ripple effects — where a single intervention can unlock education, services and inclusion all at once.