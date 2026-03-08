‘Made in Korea’ charts a young woman’s journey from Tamil Nadu to Seoul

A young woman’s childhood fascination with a distant culture takes center stage in Made in Korea, a new Netflix film set to debut on 12 March.

The story follows Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, who grows up in a quiet town in Tamil Nadu with a deep curiosity about South Korea. What begins as an innocent interest gradually turns into a heartfelt ambition: to see the country for herself. When fate brings her to Seoul, Shenba quickly realizes that stepping into a dream is far more complicated than imagining it. The experience challenges her expectations and sets her on an emotional path toward growth, courage and unexpected bonds.

Backed by Rise East Entertainment, the film is written and directed by Ra. Karthik, who drew inspiration from the cultural parallels he sees between Tamil and Korean heritage. He shared that his interest in the shared histories and traditions of the two regions sparked the idea for a story that feels intimate yet hopeful. For him, the project is a celebration of cultural exchange and the universal desire to connect beyond borders.

Monika Shergill, vice president for Content at Netflix India, said the film reflects the streamer’s continued focus on stories rooted in local realities but capable of resonating worldwide. She described the movie as a tender portrayal of ambition and belonging, anchored in a distinctly South Indian setting while building a meaningful bridge to Korea. With Ra. Karthik at the helm and producer Sreenidhi Sagar on board, the film blends regional authenticity with international appeal.