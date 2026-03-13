Leading with change

DAILY TRIBUNE columnist and Department of Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez highlighted the existing gaps in protecting women, emphasizing that societal reform is a joint effort.

“If we want real change for women and girls, it will come when the government is serious about enforcement. The approach should be the whole nation working together, not individual efforts,” she said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte gave guests an overview of the status of women’s rights in the Philippines. While some progress has been made in pushing policies that provide a safe space and opportunities, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“It’s not easy, but we will work hard to make these policies happen,” Belmonte said.

Creativity and ingenuity go hand in hand. When done right, it can transform the lives of people. This is what Belo Essentials managing director Cristalle Belo-Pitt wanted to achieve when she started helping her mom, Dr. Vicki Belo, in creating a product line that brings their dermatological services closer to more people. For the Belos, making their beauty products accessible gives women the tools to take care of herself better.

“When you look after yourself, you can take care of a whole barangay,” Belo-Pitt said.

Halia chief executive officer and founder Alexa Jocom had a similar mindset when she first started her sanitary pad brand. Disappointed with the plastic-like quality of other brands, Jocom set out to create organic, biodegradable pads that are great for periods, as well as taking care of the environment.

Another environmental advocate is Billie Dumaliang, Masungi Georeserve director for Advocacy and board trustee. She was exposed to nature preservation and rehabilitation at a young age, watching how Masungi went from a barren forest to the lush green area that many know today.

Gutierrez, Belmonte, Belo-Pitt, Jocom and Dumaliang are proof that women have the power to take initiative and bring about the change people need in the world.

From improving daily life to enacting long-term policies, the message is clear: when women are empowered, they can empower everyone.