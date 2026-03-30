Elderly retiree robbed in Bacarra; two suspects nabbed, stolen items recovered

Authorities apprehended two suspects, including a minor, following a robbery incident at the residence of a 72-year-old retired Philippine Army personnel on Sunday morning, 29 March.
Police from the Bacarra Municipal Police Station (MPS) responded at around 8:10 a.m. to a report of a robbery at a house in Barangay 3, San Andres II, Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.
Upon arrival, responding officers were met by barangay officials led by Chairman Leandro Galicinao Padre, along with Barangay Kagawad Orlino Torres Viloria and resident Ryan Velasco Cacho, who had already apprehended the suspects. The individuals were identified as a 20-year-old male from Barangay 28, Cabusligan, Bacarra, and a male minor from Barangay Pulangi, also in Bacarra.
Recovered from the suspects were several items belonging to the victim, including a Seiko 5 wristwatch valued at ₱17,000, and a blue and black Adidas backpack containing three pairs of black socks, a small blue bag, a brown and black Penshoppe wallet, and two female wallets in red and light brown.
Initial investigation revealed that at around 8:00 a.m., the victim saw the suspects enter his home after breaking a fixed glass window. He immediately sought assistance from barangay officials, who responded promptly and caught the suspects inside the premises, leading to their arrest and the recovery of the stolen belongings.
Authorities are now preparing the necessary documentation for the filing of appropriate charges against the suspects. The minor has been turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Bacarra for proper handling and disposition.