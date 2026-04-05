TMC bags 4 honors in HAA 2026

Winning one Healthcare Asia Award (HAA) is already a solid testament of a medical institution’s global standard of service. Winning four HAA awards increases such excellent reputation four-fold and The Medical City (TMC) earned this distinction.
At the 2026 edition of one of the region’s most recognized benchmarks for healthcare excellence, TMC was named Hospital Group of the Year, its nationwide clinic network earned Clinic Group of the Year, the TMC Ortigas was recognized for Medical Tourism Initiative of the Year, and TMC Iloilo received Community Initiative of the Year.
“These recognitions reflect the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and employees across the entire The Medical City network. By working as one fully integrated academic health system, we are able to deliver consistently high quality standards of care and make them more accessible across the entire country,” said Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and TMC Group CEO.
The Hospital Group of the Year award recognizes TMC’s ability to function as a unified
healthcare system rather than a collection of individual hospitals. TMC has branches in Pasig, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Laguna and Iloilo.
TMC Clinic was named Clinic Group of the Year for the third consecutive year, in recognition of its role in expanding access to healthcare at the community level. From 49 clinics in 2020, the network has grown to 74 sites nationwide by 2025, reaching patients across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
TMC Ortigas received Medical Tourism Initiative of the Year for its integrated approach to serving international patients, particularly from Guam, Palau and the Marshall Islands.
TMC Iloilo was recognized for Community Initiative of the Year for its ATIPAN Community Adoption Program, a multi-sector collaboration that improves health access and creates sustainable livelihood opportunities for the Ati indigenous community in Iloilo.