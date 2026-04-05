TMC bags 4 honors in HAA 2026

“These recognitions reflect the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and employees across the entire The Medical City network. By working as one fully integrated academic health system, we are able to deliver consistently high quality standards of care and make them more accessible across the entire country,” said Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and TMC Group CEO.

The Hospital Group of the Year award recognizes TMC’s ability to function as a unified

healthcare system rather than a collection of individual hospitals. TMC has branches in Pasig, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Laguna and Iloilo.

TMC Clinic was named Clinic Group of the Year for the third consecutive year, in recognition of its role in expanding access to healthcare at the community level. From 49 clinics in 2020, the network has grown to 74 sites nationwide by 2025, reaching patients across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.