Baguio General Hospital named among world’s best hospitals

The global ranking was published by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, an international data analytics platform. This year marks the first time Philippine hospitals were included in the evaluation process since the initiative began in 2019.

The 2026 report evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries. Rankings are determined by several key indicators, including recommendations from medical experts, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience data. The assessment also incorporates Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, which track how patients perceive their health and quality of life following treatment.

Within the Philippines, the top of the list featured St. Luke’s Medical Center, Makati Medical Center, and Asian Hospital and Medical Center. The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) was the only public facility to place within the top 10. BGHMC stands as the sole representative from the Cordillera Region to be included in the national rankings.

As an apex hospital and primary referral center for Northern Luzon, the facility provides specialized healthcare services to different parts of the Cordillera Region and surrounding provinces. The inclusion in the Newsweek list is intended to provide patients and healthcare professionals with a data-driven benchmark for clinical performance and standards of care.

Officials noted that the ranking reflects the institution's ongoing efforts to maintain quality metrics and improve patient outcomes in the public health sector.