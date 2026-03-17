Fueling the fire

People are staying home, or limiting their travels. It’s better to walk, of course, but not everywhere in Metro Manila is walkable. Which brings us to another bout of disgruntlement with the Philippine government that has spectacularly failed at curbing corruption.

If funds had been properly funneled and used for the actual projects and programs for which they had been pegged, Filipinos would not have to contend with floods, haphazardly maintained and neglected roads, unsightly public spaces and tortuous traffic and commutes. Perhaps we would have other rich sources of fuel, or even systems that would not rely as much as the Philippines does on oil from the Middle East.

Iran’s vengeance has left many countries strapped for fuel, and no one can tell for now how long the tensions will continue. Meanwhile, we are being held hostage by this situation that erupted following the United States president’s pugnacious bent to make America great again.

Worry engulfs those who have family members based in the Middle East. These overseas workers earn for their loved ones here, and with the instability caused by the ongoing conflict, our government should be ready for homecomings should the situation worsen.

Will many choose to stay in spite of the risk to their lives? What is there waiting for them here except airport walkways that need a thorough scrubbing, no source of income, and leaders more immersed in securing their political future than anything else? I find it sad that Filipinos prefer to leave than come home as their hearts truly desire.

Why can’t we make things easier for our own countrymen? Japan, for instance, has been aggressively transitioning to renewable energy sources, specifically solar and developing its nuclear plants to reach up to 50-percent capacity by 2040. What are the Philippines’ long-term plans toward this end? How are we working to shield ourselves from fluctuations caused by global events?

Our country, research shows, is taking steps to channel solar and wind energy to achieve 35-percent renewable energy by 2030. Meanwhile, we remain “heavily dependent” on imported oil, and while oil companies have been asked to “stagger” their price increases, it still amounts to a significant heft on the consumer’s pockets.

I believe this Iran war is the second major sign for our people to shape up. The Covid-19 pandemic was supposed to have made us want to change our ways, but this war shows we haven’t, not really. I hate to think about a third (and final) warning from the universe.