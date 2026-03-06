Tesla brings Model 3 pop-up to Megamall

The display runs until 29 March at the Mega Fashion Hall area of SM Megamall. The site sits along a busy stretch of the mall where shoppers often pass by during the day. Tesla representatives are present to answer questions about the car, ownership options, and charging support in the country.

Tesla positions the Model 3 variant as the brand’s most accessible vehicle for buyers in the Philippines. The car carries a starting price of P1.838 million. Financing packages bring the estimated monthly payment to around P29,990, depending on the loan plan and bank approval.

The Model 3 plays a major role in Tesla’s effort to expand its presence in the local market. Many buyers first encounter the brand through this model.

The sedan combines electric propulsion with Tesla’s software-based vehicle system. Owners receive software updates through the internet, which add features and improve vehicle functions over time.

The cabin has a large touchscreen sitting at the center of the dashboard and controls most vehicle settings. Drivers can adjust navigation, climate control, media, and vehicle functions from the display. The layout removes most physical buttons and keeps the interior simple and uncluttered.

Tesla also highlights its safety and driver assistance systems during the Megamall exhibit. These include cameras, sensors, and software that support everyday driving tasks.

The system assists drivers with lane positioning, traffic awareness, and navigation guidance. Company staff explain how these technologies work and how they support safer driving habits.

The onboard system plans routes that include charging stops when needed. Drivers can see nearby charging stations and estimate travel time with battery usage taken into account. This feature helps drivers manage longer trips with fewer concerns about range.

Visitors to the Megamall space can also see the latest Model Y. The electric crossover receives updated hardware that improves the interior environment.

Tesla introduced new black headliners along with a larger 16-inch touchscreen display. These changes aim to improve comfort and visual clarity inside the vehicle.

Tesla has gradually built its local presence through showrooms and temporary displays across Metro Manila. Customers can visit the Tesla Center in Bonifacio Global City for a full showroom experience.

Another pop-up store operates at Alabang Town Center, where the brand continues to meet potential buyers and answer questions about electric vehicles.

The Megamall installation forms part of this broader effort to introduce Tesla technology to more Filipinos. The company expects that mall visitors who see the cars in person may begin to consider electric vehicles as a practical choice for daily transport.

Interest in electric vehicles has slowly grown in the Philippines as more brands introduce battery-powered models. Tesla’s appearance in large shopping centers places its vehicles in front of drivers who may not normally visit a car showroom.