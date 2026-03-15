P95M worth of shabu seized in Surigao port; high-value suspect arrested

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old high-value individual (HVI), a male suspect known by the alias “Sultan,” a Maranao and resident of Taguig City.

Authorities recovered 14 packages of suspected shabu weighing approximately 14 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P95,200,000.00. Also seized during the operation were a gray pickup vehicle, a spare tire, and a mobile phone believed to be linked to the transport of the illegal drugs.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and informed of his constitutional rights. The confiscated items were properly documented and turned over to authorities for further investigation and case build-up.

Chief PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., commended the joint operating teams for the successful interdiction, emphasizing the importance of strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in curbing the flow of illegal drugs.

“Malinaw ang ating mensahe—hindi natin hahayaan na magamit ang ating mga pantalan bilang daanan ng ilegal na droga. Through sustained coordination and vigilance, we will continue to intercept these shipments and hold those responsible accountable,” Nartatez said.

He added that the arrest reflects the continuing resolve of the police organization to dismantle drug networks operating across regions. “This operation shows that when our units work together, we can effectively disrupt the movement of illegal drugs and protect our communities,” he said.

The operation forms part of the PNP’s intensified anti-illegal drug efforts in line with the PNP Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, supporting the national government’s broader campaign against illegal drugs under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.