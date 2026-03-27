French wines dominate

Yesterday, Raffles Makati hosted Tastin’ France Manila 2026, organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event gathered French wine and spirits producers with Philippine importers and distributors for a focused B2B tasting, signaling France’s continued assertion in Southeast Asia’s premium beverage market.

The lineup was definitive. BWine-Vignobles Mottet poured structured Bordeaux reds and crisp whites from Chateau La France and Château de Seguin.