French wines dominate

Yesterday, Raffles Makati hosted Tastin’ France Manila 2026, organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The event gathered French wine and spirits producers with Philippine importers and distributors for a focused B2B tasting, signaling France’s continued assertion in Southeast Asia’s premium beverage market.
The lineup was definitive. BWine-Vignobles Mottet poured structured Bordeaux reds and crisp whites from Chateau La France and Château de Seguin.
Vignobles Famille Marque presented 14 Bordeaux cuvées, emphasizing organic production and global readiness. Maison Le Star offered multi-chateau reds, whites, rosés and Crémant de Bordeaux, blending tradition with contemporary appeal.
Vignerons Mais Autrement, a cooperative collective, highlighted innovation across South-West appellations.
Domaine Calmel & Joseph delivered sun-drenched Corbieres and Mediterranean blends from Languedoc, cultivated organically across two centuries of heritage.
The event reflects a growing appetite for French wines in the Philippines, particularly in the premium segment.