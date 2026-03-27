SA grapes hit Manila

The Philippines imported roughly 74,000 tons of table grapes in 2024, making it a significant new market for South African producers, who have already exported 76.6 million cartons this season.

SA Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen called the arrival “the opening of a new trade corridor,” emphasizing the country’s commitment to reliability and long-term partnership rather than a one-off sale.

The achievement reflects coordination between the South African Table Grape Industry, the Department of Agriculture, the embassy in Manila under Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe‑Netshitenzhe, and Philippine authorities.

Steenhuisen stressed that Southeast Asia is a strategic growth region for South African agriculture, offering both market diversification and resilience against reliance on traditional destinations.

The plan for the next three to five years includes expanding volumes, varietal offerings and integration into the Philippine market.