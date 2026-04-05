Reaves injury adds to Lakers woes

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Los Angeles Lakers were handed another devastating injury blow on Saturday after confirmation that star guard Austin Reaves will miss the remainder of the regular season with a muscle injury.
The Lakers, still reeling from Friday's news that Luka Doncic will miss the remainder of the regular season with a hamstring strain, said in a statement that Reaves would not play before the postseason.
"Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury and will be out for the remainder of the regular season," the team announced.
No timetable for Reaves' possible return was given.
The news is another hammer blow to the Lakers' hopes of mounting a serious challenge for the National Basketball Association title during the playoffs.
Reaves and Doncic had been key figures in the Lakers' resurgence in March, where the team won 15 of 17 games to climb into third place in the Western Conference standings.
But the Lakers' impressive momentum was brought to a juddering halt in a brutal 139-96 mauling by the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, which left two of their biggest offensive stars — Doncic and Reaves — with regular season-ending injuries.
The Lakers (50-27) have five more regular-season games remaining, starting with Sunday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks.