Reaves injury adds to Lakers woes

"Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury and will be out for the remainder of the regular season," the team announced.

No timetable for Reaves' possible return was given.

The news is another hammer blow to the Lakers' hopes of mounting a serious challenge for the National Basketball Association title during the playoffs.

Reaves and Doncic had been key figures in the Lakers' resurgence in March, where the team won 15 of 17 games to climb into third place in the Western Conference standings.