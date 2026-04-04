Doncic out for rest of regular season with hamstring injury

The injury is a major blow for the Lakers, who have clinched a playoff spot and sit third in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets.

Doncic, averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds, was injured in Thursday’s 139-96 loss to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, limping off in the third quarter after showing visible discomfort.

"We checked him out," coach JJ Redick said. "He got work done, but he was cleared. We're not going to put a player at risk. Those things happen."

Doncic had a standout March, recording 13 30-point games and joining Michael Jordan as the only players to score 600 points in a single month.

His absence could cost him eligibility for major awards, which require 65 games played. His agent, Bill Duffy, said he will seek an "Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge."

"His daughter was born on December 4, on another continent, and yet he was back in the United States competing with his team on December 6," Duffy said. "Luka has gone to great lengths to show up for his team and this league this season. His record-breaking season deserves to be noted in the history books, despite last night's unfortunate injury and other extraordinary circumstances.

"We look forward to working with the (National Basketball Players Association) and the league office to ensure a fair outcome in this matter."

Doncic is in his first full season with the Lakers after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.