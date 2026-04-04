UNFINISHED MASTERPIECE: Doncic goes down, falls short of MVP threshold

ESPN reported that Doncic, who leads the league in scoring, is “uncertain” for the playoffs.

Doncic’s injury is a massive blow to the Lakers, who have clinched a playoff berth but are third in the Western Conference and are just one game ahead of the fourth-placed Denver Nuggets.

Doncic, who is averaging 33.5 points per game, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds, limped out of the third quarter of the Lakers’ crushing 139-96 loss to the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Slovenian was emotional as he hobbled toward the sideline. Moments earlier, he had pulled up in obvious pain while driving to the basket.

Doncic had felt some discomfort in the hamstring in the first half of Thursday’s game, but coach JJ Redick said team medical staff had cleared him to return for the second half.

“We checked him out,” Redick said after the game. “He got work done, but he was cleared. We’re not going to put a player at risk. Those things happen.”

Doncic produced a magical March campaign, delivering 13 30-point performances. That included seven 40-point games — with one game of 51 and one of 60.

He had joined icon Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to score 600 points in the month of March and became one of just 10 players to score 600 points in any calendar month.

He has been central to the Lakers’ surge to third in the West and has put himself firmly in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversation.

But missing five more games could see him fail to play the minimum 65 games required for award eligibility.

His agent, Bill Duffy of WME Basketball, told ESPN that he will apply for an “Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge” to the 65-game rule on Doncic’s behalf.

In a statement to the sports network, Duffy noted that Doncic had missed two games for the birth of his second child in Slovenia.

“His daughter was born on December 4, on another continent, and yet he was back in the United States competing with his team on December 6,” Duffy said.