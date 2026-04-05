QC launches Car-Free, Carefree Sunday on Easter

The Quezon City Office of the City Administrator launched “Car-Free Carefree Sunday” today, 5 April.

City Administrator Michael Victor Alimurung led the city-wide Easter Sunday celebration, featuring various activities in which Quezon City residents participated. These included running, cycling, jogging, tai chi, and Zumba.

Following the activities, QCitizen ID registration was also conducted to bring city services closer to residents.

In line with the Easter Sunday celebration and the car-free initiative, the Quezon City government continues to encourage QCitizens to stay active and prioritize their health through a more active lifestyle.