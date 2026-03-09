QC gov’t rolls out programs to ease transport costs

The Quezon City government endorsed its online portal this Monday for residents looking to access various services without having to spend money on commuting to its city hall complex.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte noted that the LGU’s website was set up to cater to people that were applying for different permits, scholarships, property tax payment, and citizens seeking help with medical care.

“We encourage our QCitizens to maximize our online services so that they can transact with the city government quickly and conveniently, without the need to travel,” she said.