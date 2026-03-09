QC gov’t rolls out programs to ease transport costs

The Quezon City government endorsed its online portal this Monday for residents looking to access various services without having to spend money on commuting to its city hall complex.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte noted that the LGU’s website was set up to cater to people that were applying for different permits, scholarships, property tax payment, and citizens seeking help with medical care.
“We encourage our QCitizens to maximize our online services so that they can transact with the city government quickly and conveniently, without the need to travel,” she said.
Belmonte added that Action Offices were also scattered in the city’s six districts for people that may require onsite assistance for their particular concerns.
And for people that need to travel, whether it be for work or for personal leisure, Belmonte also explained that their QCity Bus Libreng Sakay program was going to continue providing free bus rides for commuters.
The program has been around since December of 2020 and has been recorded to have served over 41 million passengers since its implementation.
“We will continue to find innovative ways to ease the burden on our residents, especially during times when global events affect everyday expenses,” explained the QC mayor.