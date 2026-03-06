Caloocan launches ‘car-free’ Sundays

The local government of Caloocan City will begin closing a major section of 9th Street to vehicular traffic every Sunday evening starting this month to provide a dedicated space for fitness activities.

The “Car-Free Sundays” program will take effect along 9th Street in Grace Park East from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The initiative aims to give joggers, cyclists and other enthusiasts a safe environment for exercise, officials said.

Backed by City Ordinance No. 1158, Series of 2025, the program is part of a broader effort to promote health and wellness while reclaiming public spaces for residents.

Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan said the ordinance reflects the city’s goal of becoming more walkable.

“Aside from strengthening our hospitals and improving health services, it is a big deal for the health of our citizens to be given the opportunity to move and exercise,” Malapitan said.

The mayor cited the growing number of runners, cyclists and skaters in the city and stressed the importance of providing safe, open spaces for their activities.