PNP on full alert as millions head back to Metro Manila

More than 98,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide, with forces placed on full alert until Sunday, 5 April, as part of security measures.

Police presence was heightened in churches, tourist destinations, major thoroughfares, and transportation hubs in line with directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety during the holiday exodus.

The PNP also coordinated with other government agencies to check the roadworthiness of public utility vehicles and monitor the condition of drivers.

“Safe travel of millions of our kababayan remains our top priority. We remain on full alert, and our personnel are ready to respond to any peace and order concerns,” Nartatez said.

He urged motorists to remain patient and avoid road rage, while advising them to inspect their vehicles and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or when unwell.