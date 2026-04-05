PNP on full alert as millions head back to Metro Manila

The Philippine National Police on Sunday said it is maintaining a strong presence in major roads and transport hubs as millions of travelers begin returning to Metro Manila following the Holy Week break.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered all police commanders to sustain visibility in key areas, including highways, terminals and other urban centers, to ensure the safe return of commuters.
Nartatez reported that this year’s Holy Week observance remained generally peaceful and orderly, with only isolated incidents mostly related to road and beach safety.
“I commend all the commanders and personnel for a job well done. Our sacrifices, from planning to implementation of security measures, really paid off. This would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our personnel on the ground,” Nartatez said.
More than 98,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide, with forces placed on full alert until Sunday, 5 April, as part of security measures.
Police presence was heightened in churches, tourist destinations, major thoroughfares, and transportation hubs in line with directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety during the holiday exodus.
The PNP also coordinated with other government agencies to check the roadworthiness of public utility vehicles and monitor the condition of drivers.
“Safe travel of millions of our kababayan remains our top priority. We remain on full alert, and our personnel are ready to respond to any peace and order concerns,” Nartatez said.
He urged motorists to remain patient and avoid road rage, while advising them to inspect their vehicles and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or when unwell.