PNP-HPG intensifies Easter Sunday deployment, ensures safe return of motorists

Throughout the day, HPG units conducted traffic management, road safety assistance, and police visibility operations to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent road accidents and motor vehicle-related incidents. Motorists were also assisted with various situations, including minor vehicle breakdowns and roadside emergencies.

The operational deployment focused on ensuring the roadworthiness of public utility vehicles, strict enforcement of traffic laws, and rapid response to incidents, in close coordination with other government agencies and local traffic management units.

P/Brig. Gen. Rommel S. Batangan, PNP-HPG Acting Director, emphasized the importance of sustained presence and vigilance.

“On this Easter Sunday, as thousands of motorists return home, our personnel remain visible and ready to assist on all roads where HPG is deployed. We are committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and secure journey for the public,” Batangan said.

The PNP-HPG advises motorists to remain patient, observe traffic rules, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and immediately seek assistance from authorities when needed.