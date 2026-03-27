PNP gears up for Holy Week exodus

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that proactive enforcement is necessary to protect travelers during the seasonal surge in traffic.

“The safety of every Filipino on the road is our priority,” Nartatez said. “We call on drivers and commuters alike to stay alert, follow traffic rules, and plan their trips responsibly.”

Data from the Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management shows a slight improvement in road safety trends over the last two years.

In 2024, police recorded 31,992 road crash victims between April and May. During the same period in 2025, that number decreased by 4.6 percent to 30,516 victims.

Despite the decline, the National Capital Region remains the highest-risk area with 9,240 recorded cases in 2025, followed by Calabarzon with 4,147 and Central Visayas with 3,525.

The PNP urged motorists to perform safety checks on their vehicles before long trips and reminded drivers to observe speed limits, wear helmets, and avoid mobile phone use while driving.

“We are working around the clock so that every trip this summer is a safe one,” Nartatez said. “Our reminder to everyone: be careful on the road, do not speed, and always remember the safety of yourself and others.”

The summer deployment aligns with national directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enhance police operations and protect communities during major holidays.