Olivia Rodrigo sings ‘sad love songs’

She added, “When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems.”

In an April note via a newsletter, Rodrigo said, “No matter how hard I try to write love songs, they always come out laced with a little melancholy.”

Her debut song, “Drivers License,” released on 8 January 2021, topped Apple Music’s Top 100: Global chart and Spotify’s charts. It was streamed 17 million times within its first week of release.

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Rodrigo took home Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo continues to solidify her standing as one of music’s most influential young artists, following a string of high-profile achievements over the past year. In early 2026, she was honored with the Universal Music Group x REVERB Amplifier Award, recognizing her efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and social impact through her platform.

She also took part in the 2026 Resonator Awards, where she paid tribute to fellow artist St. Vincent during a female-focused celebration of music talent.

The 23-year-old singer’s momentum follows a landmark 2025, which saw her headline major global festivals, including Glastonbury Festival, and release her first live album, Live from Glastonbury (A BBC Recording), capturing one of the year’s most talked-about performances. She also concluded her massively successful Guts World Tour, reinforcing her global appeal while maintaining her status as a multi-award-winning artist with three Grammy wins.