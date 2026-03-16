Olivia Rodrigo teases new album

While the news has yet to be confirmed, fans are widely convinced that Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo may be releasing new music.
For years, the color purple defined the aesthetic of both SOUR and GUTS, Rodrigo’s past albums. Recently, however, observers noticed that the palette on her official website had quietly transitioned to red — prompting speculation that the color may represent the next chapter in her music.
The transformation didn’t stop there. Rodrigo’s butterfly emblem, previously associated with the purple theme of her earlier releases, also appeared in red. Though the change may seem minor, many believe it’s a deliberate signal that the singer is preparing to release her third album, which many call “OR3.”
Adding more intrigue, a fresh logo tied to Rodrigo began appearing around Los Angeles. The design, formed using the artist’s initials, was spotted painted on several walls across the city and quickly circulated online through fan accounts. The unexpected street art sparked widespread theories that a rollout for the next album might already be underway.
Fans first started speculating about a new era during the closing moments of the GUTS tour. At her final festival appearance in Montreal, Rodrigo took the stage wearing a red shirt with a glittering number three printed on the front — an outfit many interpreted as a playful nod to album number three.
After the performance, she handed out her signature “GUTSrings” to audience members, which some viewed as a symbolic goodbye to the GUTS chapter of her career.
Rodrigo also leaned into the red theme during several public appearances around that time, including a July 2025 visit to The Championships, Wimbledon. The repeated color choice further convinced fans that the hue could be tied to the aesthetic of her upcoming project.
Earlier, in a message to fans following the conclusion of the GUTS world tour, the singer described the end of that era as bittersweet while expressing excitement about what lies ahead.
Rodrigo's longtime collaborator, producer Dan Nigro, also hinted that the project is nearing its completion. In a February 2026 social media post, Nigro shared that the pair had been finishing tracks — an update that fans interpreted as a sign that the album could already be in its final stages.
Rodrigo herself previously shared a glimpse of studio time in a November 2025 photo set, reinforcing the idea that recording sessions were actively underway.
For now, fans are piecing together clues, from the revamped logo and shifting color scheme to studio updates and onstage hints. While Rodrigo has yet to unveil concrete details, the mounting evidence points toward the possibility that her third album could arrive sooner rather than later.