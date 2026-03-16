Olivia Rodrigo teases new album

The transformation didn’t stop there. Rodrigo’s butterfly emblem, previously associated with the purple theme of her earlier releases, also appeared in red. Though the change may seem minor, many believe it’s a deliberate signal that the singer is preparing to release her third album, which many call “OR3.”

Adding more intrigue, a fresh logo tied to Rodrigo began appearing around Los Angeles. The design, formed using the artist’s initials, was spotted painted on several walls across the city and quickly circulated online through fan accounts. The unexpected street art sparked widespread theories that a rollout for the next album might already be underway.

Fans first started speculating about a new era during the closing moments of the GUTS tour. At her final festival appearance in Montreal, Rodrigo took the stage wearing a red shirt with a glittering number three printed on the front — an outfit many interpreted as a playful nod to album number three.

After the performance, she handed out her signature “GUTSrings” to audience members, which some viewed as a symbolic goodbye to the GUTS chapter of her career.