Is Olivia Rodrigo hinting at new music?

Although no official announcement has been made, fans are convinced that Grammy-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo may be preparing to release new music.

For years, the color purple defined the visual identity of her albums SOUR and GUTS. Recently, however, fans noticed that the palette on her official website quietly shifted to red — sparking speculation that the color signals the start of a new era.

The change also extended to Rodrigo’s butterfly emblem, which had long been tied to the purple theme of her previous releases but has now appeared in red. While subtle, many followers believe the update hints at the arrival of her third album, which fans have informally dubbed “OR3.”