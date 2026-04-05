NEXTASIA launches P5-B San Pablo township

The launch coincides with the anticipated completion of the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX TR4), which is expected to cut travel time between Santo Tomas and San Pablo City to about 15 minutes, improving access and potentially driving investments in the area.

NEXTASIA said the township will feature “future-ready” components such as broadband-enabled homes, solar-powered street lighting, electric vehicle charging provisions, and landscaped open spaces within a walkable community layout.

At the center of the development will be the NEXTASIA Town Plaza, envisioned as a commercial and lifestyle hub. Planned components include a chapel, an events venue dubbed the Grand Ballroom of San Pablo, and spaces for retail and dining establishments.