NEXTASIA launches P5-B San Pablo township

NEXTASIA Land Inc. has unveiled a P5-billion, 22-hectare European-inspired township in San Pablo City, positioning the development to benefit from improved connectivity in Southern Luzon.
The project, named NEXTASIA Barcelona, is designed to accommodate around 2,000 homes or roughly 10,000 residents within the next two to three years, according to the company.
The launch coincides with the anticipated completion of the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX TR4), which is expected to cut travel time between Santo Tomas and San Pablo City to about 15 minutes, improving access and potentially driving investments in the area.
NEXTASIA said the township will feature “future-ready” components such as broadband-enabled homes, solar-powered street lighting, electric vehicle charging provisions, and landscaped open spaces within a walkable community layout.
At the center of the development will be the NEXTASIA Town Plaza, envisioned as a commercial and lifestyle hub. Planned components include a chapel, an events venue dubbed the Grand Ballroom of San Pablo, and spaces for retail and dining establishments.
The company said the project is aligned with expected economic gains from improved infrastructure, including increased land values, expanded market reach and job generation.
“What you will see here is not just 2,000 homes — but a community of 10,000 Filipinos building their futures,” said NEXTASIA Land chairman and CEO Cris Y. Carreon.