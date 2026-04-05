Nepal court extends detention of ex-PM Oli in protest probe

It was the third extension of their detention and the court said more investigation was needed after statements were given by Oli and Lekhak.

"It seems reasonable to keep the defendants in custody for the purpose of the aforementioned investigation," it said.

Oli has been in hospital since soon after his arrest for what police described as a procedural medical check‑up, adding that he suffers from heart and kidney problems.

Nepal's Supreme Court is also reviewing a petition filed by Oli's wife claiming his detention was unlawful.

The arrests of Oli and Lekhak came after an inquiry commission recommended prosecuting the four-time ex-prime minister and other officials for failing to stop security forces from opening fire on demonstrators.

The commission's report said statements given by the two men suggesting they did not know about the violence were part of a bid to shift responsibility and amounted to "criminal negligence".

Oli's CPN-UML party has described the arrests as "a vengeful act" and called for protests.

The unrest began in early over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding anger over economic hardship.

It spread nationwide the following day as parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the collapse of Oli's government.

Shah, a 35‑year‑old rapper-turned-politician, won a sweeping election victory on a platform of youth-driven political change and defeated Oli in his own constituency.