Avalanche claims climber

David Roubinek, a 38-year-old Czech climber, and three Nepali guides have died in the Himalayas so far this season.

Johannesen, co-founder of US-based outfitter Dash Adventures, had successfully reached the 8,485-meter summit before she was struck by an avalanche at around 7,200 meters while coming down.

“She was hit by an avalanche just below Camp 3,” Nabin Trital, managing director of Expedition Himalaya, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

She was climbing with a three-member team that included her partner David Ashley and two Nepali guides.

Ashley said he was “heartbroken” by her death.

“Shelley was not just an incredible person, but lived her life with no limits and chased her passions around the world,” he said in a post on social media on Tuesday.

Her body was flown to a Kathmandu hospital on Monday.

Makalu, a steep pyramid-shaped mountain southeast of Everest, is considered technically challenging because of extreme weather and its remote location.