Nepal’s rapper politician who took on the old guard and won

NEPAL (AFP) — Nepal’s rapper-turned-mayor Balendra Shah won a dramatic parliamentary contest on Saturday, defeating veteran leader KP Sharma Oli in the former prime minister’s own constituency after staking his political future on the challenge.

Shah’s victory over the veteran Marxist leader marks one of the most symbolic results of Nepal’s high-stakes parliamentary election, held six months after mass anti-corruption protests toppled the government.

His win caps a bold gamble by the 35-year-old reformist, who resigned as Kathmandu mayor to challenge Oli, the 74-year-old four-time premier, in his own stronghold.

Shah had taken an unassailable lead on Saturday, according to Election Commission figures.

He will become prime minister if his Rastriya Swatantra Party secures a parliamentary majority, as Election Commission trends on Saturday put it on course to do.