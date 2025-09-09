Nepal's Prime Minister steps down after violent protests

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, 9 September after the "Gen Z protest" against corruption and social media ban by the government.

Oli ended the ban after protests grew stronger on Monday. Police used tear gas as anti-corruption protesters ignored the ongoing curfew and fought with the police.

In his resignation letter, Oli said he was stepping down “considering the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and in order to facilitate further efforts toward a constitutional political solution.”

At least 19 people have reportedly died and 400 were injured in the protest

The outrage was sparked by a social media ban and the rampant corruption in the country.

Despite a curfew, protesters burned government buildings and politicians’ houses as anger over censorship and economic problems kept growing.

Oli started his fourth term last year. His Communist Party joined forces with the centre-left Nepali Congress to form a government in Nepal’s unstable parliament.