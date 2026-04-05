Negi confirms breakup after four-year relationship

Comedian Negi revealed that he has ended his four-year relationship, sharing a candid look at a recent change in his personal life.
During a conversation on Maricel Soriano’s vlog, Negi, whose real name is Uldario Molina Jr., said the breakup was still fresh.
“Kabe-break lang namin ng boyfriend ko of four years,” he said.
He explained that conflicting schedules eventually created distance between them, making it difficult to spend time together.
“Parang nawalan ako ng time sa kanya, eh call center siya, gabi siya… Pag-uwi ko, minsan pasok niya, so hindi nagsasalubong ‘yung schedule,” he shared.
Despite the split, Negi said the breakup ended on good terms, with both sides having closure. He added that he remains friends with most of his former partners.
“May closure naman kami. Tsaka karamihan naman ng ex ko, nagiging friend ko pa rin. Minsan nagiging ninong pa ako ng mga anak nila,” he said.
For now, the comedian said he is not rushing into a new relationship, noting that genuine connections should happen naturally.
“Minsan kasi ang pangit din ‘yung pinipilit mo. Maganda ‘yung kusa,” he added.