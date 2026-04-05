Negi confirms breakup after four-year relationship

Despite the split, Negi said the breakup ended on good terms, with both sides having closure. He added that he remains friends with most of his former partners.

“May closure naman kami. Tsaka karamihan naman ng ex ko, nagiging friend ko pa rin. Minsan nagiging ninong pa ako ng mga anak nila,” he said.

For now, the comedian said he is not rushing into a new relationship, noting that genuine connections should happen naturally.

“Minsan kasi ang pangit din ‘yung pinipilit mo. Maganda ‘yung kusa,” he added.