Kai Montinola and Aga Muhlach follow each other on Instagram

When Chiu’s solo photo came out in a website, a fan offered the actress was “very likely in France, probably in a city like Paris or another European urban area.

The fan cited several reasons why he said so.

The green cross sign behind is a well-known symbol of a pharmacy in Europe — especially in France, where it is called 'pharmacie.'

The street sign says 'SAUF,' which is French (means except).

“The overall street setup (signs, buildings, parked cars) also matches a typical French/European street scene.”

“So the exact spot can’t be pinpointed from this photo alone, but the country is almost certainly France, and looks like a regular street near a pharmacy.”

What did Chiu’s Paris trip prove? That Chiu is madly, deeply in love with Avelino!

Bela Padilla isn’t new in doing action scenes

For Bela Padilla, dabbling in action scenes in Blood Vs Duty as Lara Angeles, an investigative agent, is not anything new.

“Actually, it’s not my first action series because I was in Ang Probinsyano when I came back to ABS-CBN. I also did 10,000 Hours but that’s a movie. This is not the first action series for me but in Ang Probinsyano, I was in the drama side,” Padilla said during the series’ grand mediacon.

“My favorite scene here is the car scene. It’s like I want to be a car driver only. That’s more exciting,” she added.

Growing up, Padilla was encouraged to take martial arts by now senator Robin Padilla who’s an uncle in real life.