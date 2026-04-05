Kai Montinola and Aga Muhlach follow each other on Instagram

Reports of Kai Montinola-Andres Muhlach’s billowing romance has taken a new turn.
Here is where it gets interesting. Montinola and Andres’ father, Aga Muhlach, are now following each other on Instagram.
Of course, what it all boils down to was that the elder Muhlach seems interested in getting to know why his son is seemingly enamored with the Kapamilya actress.
Why he’s so into her lately? Recall that Montinola watched Bagets, the musicale twice. In her second viewing, she was in the company of Muhlach’s friends.
The social media following has left fans and netizens divided. For AshDres fans (portmanteau of Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach), Montinola was a threat to their idol, Ashtine, who, in a past interview, admitted there was nothing romantic between her and Andres.
Other camps welcome Montinola and Muhlach’s blossoming friendship and are already shipping for the two.
Kim Chiu follows Paulo Avelino in Paris
Kim Chiu literally took great miles to be with her The Alibi leading man and rumored boyfriend Paulo Avelino.
Chiu flew to Paris not only to train for a future project but to visit Avelino as well. The actor was filming a movie with Nadine Lustre.
In one photo, which surfaced on Facebook, it showed Chiu quietly watching the shooting of Lustre and Avelino’s movie. The It’s Showtime host’s back was shown as fans were prohibited to take pictures of Kim while on the set.
When Chiu’s solo photo came out in a website, a fan offered the actress was “very likely in France, probably in a city like Paris or another European urban area.
The fan cited several reasons why he said so.
The green cross sign behind is a well-known symbol of a pharmacy in Europe — especially in France, where it is called 'pharmacie.'
The street sign says 'SAUF,' which is French (means except).
“The overall street setup (signs, buildings, parked cars) also matches a typical French/European street scene.”
“So the exact spot can’t be pinpointed from this photo alone, but the country is almost certainly France, and looks like a regular street near a pharmacy.”
What did Chiu’s Paris trip prove? That Chiu is madly, deeply in love with Avelino!
Bela Padilla isn’t new in doing action scenes
For Bela Padilla, dabbling in action scenes in Blood Vs Duty as Lara Angeles, an investigative agent, is not anything new.
“Actually, it’s not my first action series because I was in Ang Probinsyano when I came back to ABS-CBN. I also did 10,000 Hours but that’s a movie. This is not the first action series for me but in Ang Probinsyano, I was in the drama side,” Padilla said during the series’ grand mediacon.
“My favorite scene here is the car scene. It’s like I want to be a car driver only. That’s more exciting,” she added.
Growing up, Padilla was encouraged to take martial arts by now senator Robin Padilla who’s an uncle in real life.
“I’ve been doing Muay Thai since I was sixteen because in our family, tito Robin (Padilla) asked us to do Muay Thai when we were young. All of our cousins are into Muay Thai. I just stopped taking Muay Thai when I became active as an actress. We do airsoft before. We knew how to handle, assemble guns,” Padilla shared.
“It’s not the first time that I’m doing action but I want to look the part,” she added.
Blood Vs Duty starts airing on the Kapamilya channel today at 8 p.m.