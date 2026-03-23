MIPAM 2026 opens doors for performing arts companies and artists

The Manila International Performing Arts Market (MIPAM), organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and CREATE Philippines, positions the country as a vibrant crossroads of artistry that transcends borders and cultural divides. For its 2026 edition, it once again invites performing arts companies and artists to submit proposals for showcase consideration until 31 March.

Interested groups and individual artists must submit a proposal, along with action photos and a one-minute rehearsal video, via mipam@culturalcenter.gov.ph on or before 31 March. Submissions featuring bold and original works — whether in folk reinterpretation, contemporary, or street-inspired forms — are highly encouraged, alongside cross-border collaborations and technology-driven performances.