MIPAM 2026 opens doors for performing arts companies and artists

The Manila International Performing Arts Market (MIPAM), organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and CREATE Philippines, positions the country as a vibrant crossroads of artistry that transcends borders and cultural divides. For its 2026 edition, it once again invites performing arts companies and artists to submit proposals for showcase consideration until 31 March.
Interested groups and individual artists must submit a proposal, along with action photos and a one-minute rehearsal video, via mipam@culturalcenter.gov.ph on or before 31 March. Submissions featuring bold and original works — whether in folk reinterpretation, contemporary, or street-inspired forms — are highly encouraged, alongside cross-border collaborations and technology-driven performances.
Selected participants will gain the opportunity to present and pitch their works to a network of partners, producers, programmers, promoters and presenters whose interests align with their artistic visions. Through its partnerships with embassies, festival programmers, event organizers and other industry stakeholders, the CCP continues to open pathways for meaningful exchange and professional growth within the performing arts sector.
Carrying the theme “Showcasing Asia to the World,” MIPAM 2026 builds on the momentum of its inaugural edition in 2019, advancing a market-oriented and capacity-building ecosystem for the performing arts. The event is scheduled from 11 to 13 September at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), serving as a key platform for cultural diplomacy and creative enterprise, and bringing Filipino performing arts closer to the global stage.
In partnership with CREATE Philippines and the DTI-Center for International Trade and Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), the CCP sustains its mandate of promoting and disseminating the richness of Philippine artistic traditions and contemporary expressions through MIPAM 2026.
As it fosters a dynamic community of audiences, institutions, government agencies, and creative industry stakeholders, MIPAM continues to position the Philippines as a hub of innovation, curiosity and artistic excellence.