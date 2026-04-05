High-value drug suspect nabbed in Muntinlupa buy-bust

The Southern Police District (SPD) removed a high-value drug personality from the streets following a buy-bust operation on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the seizure of over P360,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Jay Kalbo, 46, was apprehended at around 5 p.m. at a residence along San Guillermo Street, Purok 6, Barangay Bayanan, Muntinlupa City.

Alias Jay Kalbo is documented as a high-value individual in the police drug list.

Seized during the operation were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 53.83 grams, with a total standard drug price of P366,044.

Also recovered from the scene was the buy-bust money and a light brown coin purse used by the suspect.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Muntinlupa City Police Station for investigation and proper documentation.

Charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing.