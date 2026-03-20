Over P450-k shabu seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust

A high-value individual and a newly identified drug personality were arrested by police authorities during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City early Thursday morning.
The operation resulted in the arrest of the primary suspect, identified by the alias Ante, a 52-year-old female and listed high-value individual, and her accomplice, identified by the alias Tame, a 29-year-old male and newly identified street-level individual.
Police seized six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 66.02 grams, with a standard drug price of P450,160. In addition to the narcotics, officers recovered a brown coin purse and two pieces pf P500 bill used as buy-bust money.
Following the arrest, both suspects were transported to the station drug enforcement unit office for comprehensive investigation and documentation prior to the filing of a criminal complaint.
They are currently facing formal charges for the violation of Section 5 and Section 11, under Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The recovered evidence has been submitted for forensic examination to support the upcoming legal proceedings.