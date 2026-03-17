Over P800K worth of shabu seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust

During the entrapment operation, a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer transacted with alias Tol, leading to the immediate arrest of both suspects.

Upon their apprehension, law enforcement officers recovered 125 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P850,000.

A search of alias Tol yielded 75 grams of suspected illegal drugs, buy-bust money, one white envelope, and one sky-blue Vivo Android phone. Meanwhile, a search of the second suspect resulted in the recovery of an additional 50 grams of the same substance.

The apprehended individuals were brought to the District Drug Enforcement Unit of the Southern Police District for proper documentation and the preparation of criminal charges.

The suspects will face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.