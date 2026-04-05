Grenade recovered from Aurora coconut farm

Authorities recovered an explosive device from a coconut farm in San Luis, Aurora on 4 April after it was discovered by a resident digging for root crops.
The Aurora Police Provincial Office said the concerned citizen immediately alerted a barangay official, who relayed the report to the San Luis Municipal Police Station.
Police, in coordination with the Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit, responded and confirmed the object as a hand grenade. The area was secured, and the device was safely handled and recovered for proper disposition.
Acting provincial director Percival R. Pineda commended the prompt reporting and reminded the public to exercise caution when encountering suspicious items.
“The safety of our community remains our top priority. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and to strictly follow safety protocols when encountering suspicious objects,” Pineda said.
Authorities advised residents not to touch or tamper with potential explosive devices and to immediately report such findings to the nearest police station.