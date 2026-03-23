Firearms, explosive cache found in Nueva Ecija

Firearms, explosives and ammunitions were recovered by authorities at Barangay Bugnan, Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija on 20 March 2026,
According to the police, the said operation stemmed from information provided by a former Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) member who voluntarily surrendered on 12 March 2026.
Acting on the intelligence, joint elements of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), including the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC), 2nd PMFC, and personnel from various municipal police stations, conducted a focused internal security operation from March 18 to 20, 2026.
Recovered items include two unmarked .38 caliber revolvers; four rounds of .38 caliber ammunition; 17 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition; 15 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition; one magazine for a 5.56 mm rifle; and one magazine for an M14 rifle.
The police also found three 40mm high-explosive grenades believed to be used by CTG elements; one hand grenade; one rifle grenade; one 9V battery; and 12 meters of flat cord.
All recovered firearms and ammunition are now under proper documentation at the NEPPO 1st PMFC, while the explosives will be safely turned over to the Nueva Ecija Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit (NEPECU) for proper handling and disposal.
“Operations like this demonstrate the importance of timely intelligence and community cooperation in preventing violence and saving lives,” said Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief, Philippine National Police. “Kasabay ng aming mga hakbang, patuloy ang PNP sa pagbibigay-serbisyo at proteksyon sa ating mga kababayan.”