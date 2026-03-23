Firearms, explosive cache found in Nueva Ecija

The police also found three 40mm high-explosive grenades believed to be used by CTG elements; one hand grenade; one rifle grenade; one 9V battery; and 12 meters of flat cord.

All recovered firearms and ammunition are now under proper documentation at the NEPPO 1st PMFC, while the explosives will be safely turned over to the Nueva Ecija Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit (NEPECU) for proper handling and disposal.

“Operations like this demonstrate the importance of timely intelligence and community cooperation in preventing violence and saving lives,” said Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief, Philippine National Police. “Kasabay ng aming mga hakbang, patuloy ang PNP sa pagbibigay-serbisyo at proteksyon sa ating mga kababayan.”