Rebel tip leads to firearms, explosive cache discovery

Authorities recovered a cache of firearms, explosives and ammunition in Barangay Bugnan, Nueva Ecija on 20 March, following a tip from a former communist rebel.
The Philippine National Police said the operation was based on intelligence provided by a former member of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who surrendered to officials on 12 March.
Acting on the report, joint elements of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), including the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies and local municipal police, conducted a three-day security operation beginning 18 March.
The recovered arsenal included two unmarked .38-caliber revolvers, 36 rounds of assorted ammunition for various calibers, and magazines for 5.56 mm and M14 rifles.
Officers also discovered three 40 mm high-explosive grenades, one hand grenade, one rifle grenade, a 9-volt battery, and 12 meters of electrical cord. Police believe the explosives belonged to local rebel elements.