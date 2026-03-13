Go aids Tondo fire victims

During his visit, Go inspected the fire-hit community and checked on the condition of affected residents. He also thanked local officials who coordinated the relief effort.

“We thank Mayor Isko [Moreno] and Vice Mayor Chi Atienza for immediately responding to the needs of our fellow citizens here,” he said.

Relief items distributed included grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, water containers, shirts, fans and fruits. Some residents also received shoes, watches, mobile phones and bicycles.

“We brought a small amount of assistance. Someone approached me earlier asking for help. I said whatever help I can extend, I will give, especially to those in need,” Go said.

The senator also cited the Malasakit Centers program, which provides financial assistance to indigent patients in government hospitals.

“There are already 167 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more than 17 million Filipinos,” he said.

Five Malasakit Centers operate in Manila hospitals: Tondo Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital.

Go also reiterated his support for disaster preparedness programs, citing Republic Act 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act and Republic Act 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act.