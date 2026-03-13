Bong Go aids Tondo fire victims, stresses fire prevention

A total of 349 families from Barangay 20 received assistance during a relief activity held at Parola Gym in Tondo.

The aid distribution was carried out in coordination with Isko Moreno, Chi Atienza, Councilor MC “Bobby Lim” Limyuen, and Barangay 20 Chairman Anthony “Bobot” Igus, among other local officials.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo kay Mayor Isko, Vice Mayor Chi Atienza na tumugon agad sa pangangailangan ng mga kababayan natin dito. Andito din ang aking kaibigan, Councilor MC ‘Bobby Lim’ Limyuen, at andito din si Councilor Xander Alcantara ng Mati, Davao Oriental,” Go said.

He also expressed continued support for barangay officials.

“Full support po ako sa ating mga barangay officials. Parati ko kayong ipaglalaban,” he added.

During the relief operation, Go and his team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, water containers, shirts, fans, fruits, and sports equipment such as basketballs and volleyballs. Financial assistance was also extended to affected residents, while some beneficiaries received shoes, a watch, a cellphone, and a bicycle.

“Mga kababayan ko, meron lang po akong dala na konting tulong sa inyo. Kanina may lumapit sa akin, humihingi ng tulong. Ang sabi ko, kung ano man ang tulong na maibibigay ko, tutulong po ako lalo na para sa mga nangangailangan,” Go said.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare services for Filipinos and highlighted the role of Malasakit Centers.

“Napakahalaga po sa akin ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Ang Malasakit Center ay para sa Pilipino—para sa inyo po ‘yan. Karapatan po ‘yan ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops that help indigent patients reduce hospital expenses. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, which institutionalized the program.

According to the Department of Health, 167 Malasakit Centers are now operating nationwide and have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos.

In Manila, the centers are currently available in five government hospitals: Tondo Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, and San Lazaro Hospital.

Go also highlighted legislative measures aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness, including Republic Act No. 12076, which mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

He also cited Republic Act No. 11589 as a key law improving the capability of fire personnel to respond to emergencies.

During the activity, the senator also bought ice drops from local vendors and distributed them to residents, encouraging support for small businesses.

“Suportahan po natin ang sariling atin,” Go said.

Before concluding his speech, Go asked the public to pray for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ipagdasal po natin si Tatay Digong, ang kaniyang kaligtasan at kaniyang kalusugan... na nagmahal po sa atin ng anim na taon. Nagserbisyo po siya sa atin. Mahigit isang taon na po kahapon na dinala siya sa Netherlands. Sana makauwi na po siya sa ating bayan,” he said.