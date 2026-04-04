Gilas enters FIBA 3x3 quarterfinal

The last time the Philippines made it to the knockout stages was in 2013 in Doha behind the likes of Kevin Ferrer, Gio Ciriacruz, Robby Celiz, and Bacon Austria.

Gilas will face South Korea in the quarterfinal on Sunday at 4:35 p.m. (Manila time)

Gilas Women also made it to the quarterfinal after finishing in second place with a 1-1 record in Pool D.

The Philippines will take on the Mongolians in the quarterfinal at 3:20 p.m.