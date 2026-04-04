Gilas enters FIBA 3x3 quarterfinal

After 13 years, Gilas Pilipinas returns to the quarterfinal of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after beating Chinese Taipei, 21-13, in Singapore on Saturday.
After a close 19-21 loss to Mongolia in the first game, Gilas fired back against the Taiwanese to finish second in Pool A with a 1-1 win-loss record.
The last time the Philippines made it to the knockout stages was in 2013 in Doha behind the likes of Kevin Ferrer, Gio Ciriacruz, Robby Celiz, and Bacon Austria.
Gilas will face South Korea in the quarterfinal on Sunday at 4:35 p.m. (Manila time)
Gilas Women also made it to the quarterfinal after finishing in second place with a 1-1 record in Pool D.
The Philippines will take on the Mongolians in the quarterfinal at 3:20 p.m.