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Gilas enters FIBA 3x3 quarterfinal

Jerrick Ahanmisi steps up big time for Gilas Pilipinas in their match against Chinese Taipei.
Jerrick Ahanmisi steps up big time for Gilas Pilipinas in their match against Chinese Taipei. Photo courtesy of FIBA 3x3.
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After 13 years, Gilas Pilipinas returns to the quarterfinal of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after beating Chinese Taipei, 21-13, in Singapore on Saturday.

After a close 19-21 loss to Mongolia in the first game, Gilas fired back against the Taiwanese to finish second in Pool A with a 1-1 win-loss record.

Jerrick Ahanmisi steps up big time for Gilas Pilipinas in their match against Chinese Taipei.
PBA players joining Gilas 3x3 team for Asia Cup
Jerrick Ahanmisi steps up big time for Gilas Pilipinas in their match against Chinese Taipei.
SBP disappointed over 3x3 setbacks

The last time the Philippines made it to the knockout stages was in 2013 in Doha behind the likes of Kevin Ferrer, Gio Ciriacruz, Robby Celiz, and Bacon Austria.

Gilas will face South Korea in the quarterfinal on Sunday at 4:35 p.m. (Manila time)

Gilas Women also made it to the quarterfinal after finishing in second place with a 1-1 record in Pool D.

The Philippines will take on the Mongolians in the quarterfinal at 3:20 p.m.

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