Australia spoils Gilas Women's fairytale run

Gilas Pilipinas Women settled for a silver medal after losing to defending champion Australia, 9-18, in the final of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup on Sunday at the OCBC Square in Singapore.

The silver medal is the best finish for the squad after finishing in fourth place last year.

The Australians raced to a 6-0 start until Kacey dela Rosa broke the drought for the Philippines after sinking a layup with 6:32 remaining.

Despite Gilas Women’s efforts 7-12, two-pointers from Kristy Wallace and Amy Atwell regained control for the Australians, who won their fourth straight Asian Cup crown.

Atwell paced Australia with eight points and seven rebounds while Wallace had five points and eight boards.

Afril Bernardino scored four points in the Gilas Women’s first finals appearance in the Asia Cup.