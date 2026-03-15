Corneal transplant at Tzu Chi Eye Center coming soon

Shih lauded the TCEC medical team for their selfless service to the Filipino people.

Dr. Antonio Say, president of the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines, which runs the TCEC, toured the minister to the medical facility and showed him the advanced clinical and surgical technology used by the center in restoring patients’ sight.

“This is my second visit to the Tzu Chi Eye Center in the Philippines and I am happy to see that it continues to improve. I can say that the Filipinos are very lucky to have this Eye Center and its volunteers,” Shih said, according to the foundation.

Meanwhile, TCEC continues to receive an increasing number of patients seeking treatment for their cataract and other eye problems. They come early in the morning to the facility in Sta. Mesa, Manila, register and wait for their turn to be examined.