Sharing love, light with QC eye patients

The Quezon City Ladies Foundation (QCLF) and Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines (TCMFP) have joined hands to help poor city residents with eye problems get free medical services, including surgery.

QCLF, which focuses on empowerment, community support and charitable initiatives, and TCMFP, which provides free eye surgeries through its Tzu Chi Eye Center where volunteer doctors work, signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to treat QC eye patients without charge. In the partnership, QCLF will shoulder the cost of pre-surgery laboratory tests and medical clearances of patients while volunteer surgeons of TCEC will perform the operations.